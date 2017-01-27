Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products News

ADB offers support to boost dairy production in Tajikistan

Published 27 January 2017

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has offered a $500,000 technical assistance grant to boost dairy production in Tajikistan.

ADB’s grant will be used to prepare a feasibility study of the proposed investment project, which is expected to help increase milk and dairy production in the country.

The proposed project is also anticipated to assist in diversifying dairy products and improving access to markets.

ADB’s Central and West Asia Department Senior Economist Samjhana Shrestha said: “The Tajik economy has a strong link with agriculture that contributed approximately 30% to the gross domestic product and over 65% to employment generation in 2014.

“The dairy industry is currently underdeveloped mainly due to limited investments and access to credit, inadequate business knowledge and skills, and underdeveloped market connectivity.” 

The project is also intended at improving management of pasturelands and increase rural and urban employment opportunities.

 Besides, it will seek to reduce land degradation caused by excessive grazing pressure by cultivating high yield fodder that is more resilient to climate change and rotational grazing schemes.

Under the proposed project, which is expected to be submitted to the ADB’s Board of Directors for approval in late 2017, public-private partnership schemes are also planned to be promoted.

Since 1998, ADB has approved over $1.5bn in concessional loans, grants, and technical assistance to Tajikistan.

The lender’s country partnership strategy with Tajikistan focuses on improved infrastructure, investment climate reforms, and improved food security.

In November last year, Manila based ADB offered a loan of $100m for a project that intends to enhance agricultural productivity and reduce land degradation in China.

Image: The proposed project aims to improve food security in Tajikistan by strengthening the dairy industry and making it resilient to climate change. Photo courtesy of Asian Development Bank.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Dairy & Soy Products

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Dairy & Soy Food
Dairy & Soy Products News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

3M Food Safety - Sample Preparation, Identification, Testing and Monitoring 3M Food Safety is a leading global manufacturer of innovative solutions that help the food and beverage industries optimise the quality and safety of their products to enable consumer protection. At every step, 3M is dedicated to providing solutions that help mitigate risk, improve operational efficiencies and impact the bottom line. We are committed to maximising product safety for consumers and protecting the reputation and brand of our customers. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers Ishida Europe - Innovations in Food Weighing, Inspection and Packaging Ishida Europe is a leading supplier of automated equipment and complete solutions for the food industry. With over 40 years of applications experience, Ishida have helped thousands of companies to package food with the greatest speed and accuracy. Ishida design and build multihead weighers, snack food bag makers, fresh food weighers, checkweighers, x-ray inspection systems, quality control systems, tray sealers and the software that integrates them with their own and other equipment. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd - Polyvinyl Acetate for Chewing Gum Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd (JACPL) sells and manufactures a specialised synthetic resin, 'polyvinyl acetate' (PVA), under the trade name of Vamipol Spl. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers TIPPER TIE - Suppliers of Food Processing and Packaging Machines TIPPER TIE is a worldwide supplier of processing and packaging machines. A Dover company with a long history in the meat and poultry industries, TIPPER TIE is also active in baked goods, produce, nuts, food ingredients and pet food. Outside of food, the company is a trusted partner to manufacturers of packaged explosives, adhesives, sealants and other industrial products. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers

Dairy & Soy Products Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.