ADB offers support to boost dairy production in Tajikistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has offered a $500,000 technical assistance grant to boost dairy production in Tajikistan.

ADB’s grant will be used to prepare a feasibility study of the proposed investment project, which is expected to help increase milk and dairy production in the country.

The proposed project is also anticipated to assist in diversifying dairy products and improving access to markets.

ADB’s Central and West Asia Department Senior Economist Samjhana Shrestha said: “The Tajik economy has a strong link with agriculture that contributed approximately 30% to the gross domestic product and over 65% to employment generation in 2014.

“The dairy industry is currently underdeveloped mainly due to limited investments and access to credit, inadequate business knowledge and skills, and underdeveloped market connectivity.”

The project is also intended at improving management of pasturelands and increase rural and urban employment opportunities.

Besides, it will seek to reduce land degradation caused by excessive grazing pressure by cultivating high yield fodder that is more resilient to climate change and rotational grazing schemes.

Under the proposed project, which is expected to be submitted to the ADB’s Board of Directors for approval in late 2017, public-private partnership schemes are also planned to be promoted.

Since 1998, ADB has approved over $1.5bn in concessional loans, grants, and technical assistance to Tajikistan.

The lender’s country partnership strategy with Tajikistan focuses on improved infrastructure, investment climate reforms, and improved food security.