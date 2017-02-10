Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Dairy & Soy Products News

Alouette introduces new cheese dips

Published 10 February 2017

Alouette has introduced new cheese dips, which are available in three flavors.

The Alouette Cheese Dips feature the brand's signature soft cheese, made from rBST-free, Grade A milk, along with crisp vegetables and savory herbs to create mouthwatering flavors that satisfy.

With just 50 calories and 2.5 grams of fat per serving, the Cheese Dips are not just delicious, but well-balanced too.

The premium Cheese Dips come in three crowd-pleasing flavors:

Onion Medley – A savory blend of Vidalia onions, leeks and chives combine with decadent creamy cheese for a bold, flavorful upgrade on the most iconic and party-pleasing dip flavor

Cucumber Ranch – Crunchy cucumber pieces and premium soft cheese create a refreshing dip in this top-selling flavor, pairing perfectly with fresh vegetables or chips

Mediterranean Vegetable – A combination of fire-roasted eggplant, crunchy zucchini, sweet red peppers, savory herbs, and rich, creamy cheese make for a sophisticated dip

Available for $5.49 at grocery stores nationwide, including Harris Teeter, ShopRite, Safeway, Albertsons, HEB, Jewel-Osco, HyVee, Ingles and more, the new Cheese Dips are the latest innovation to join the Alouette family of specialty cheese products, including the best-selling Garlic & Herbs Spreadable Cheese, individually-wrapped Le Petite Fromage and the recently-launched Spreadable Cheddar Collection.

Alouette brings a new dimension of taste and indulgence to cheese and everyday snacking with pioneering, first-to-market innovations.

Combining the culinary know-how and indulgence you'd expect from French cheese with unique flavors and a wholesome balance specially developed for the American palate, Alouette creates expertly-blended, extraordinary products that simply satisfy.



Source: Company Press Release

Dairy & Soy Products News

