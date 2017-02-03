Arla Foods to inject £37.5m to improve UK facilities and logistics

Arla Foods is set to invest nearly £37.5m in the current year to enhance its UK facilities and logistic operations as part of a strategy to make itself a household brand in the region by 2020.

The investment represents an increase of 51% from the previous year, stated the farmer-owned global dairy.

It is part of Arla’s worldwide investment of £285m for all its facilities. The investment is to back its worldwide Strategy 2020 by allocating more milk from bulk into branded, self label and foodservice sales.

Arla Foods UK managing director Tomas Pietrangeli said: “Last year, I unveiled the most ambitious UK business strategy to date to make Arla a household brand by 2020 and grow its revenue by nearly a third.

“This ambition is part of the company’s global strategy for growth and will position Arla as the champion of British dairy. By continually investing and improving our sites, we can ensure we grow capacity, maintain high quality of our products and ultimately return the best possible price to our farmer owners”.

Arla’s worldwide investment for the current year is 50% more than the last year’s investment of £192m and is also the highest ever supply chain investment in a single year by the dairy giant.

Arla CEO Peder Tuborgh said: “With these investments we continue our relentless pursuit of the goals in our Strategy 2020 to move more milk from bulk into brands and improve the profitability for our farmer-owners.

“You will see Arla take an even stronger position in the market as the innovative farmer-owned dairy company, providing great-tasting, natural dairy products that help people make good food choices. That is the main focus of these investments.”

Coming to this year’s investment in the UK, Arla will spend it on all its thirteen production, packing and distribution facilities and logistics.

Out of the £37.5m funding, Arla will invest £5m in its Taw Valley creamery in Devon to further develop production capacity of hard cheeses and also to bring in latest technologies.

The same amount of investment will be put on the Stourton dairy in Leeds to grow production of own-label flavoured milk by including a new packaging plant among other projects.

Other sites that will see investments include the fresh milk processing site in Aylesbury and the Anchor butter producing Westbury plant in Wiltshire.

Image: Arla Foods to improve UK facilities and logistics with new investment. Photo: courtesy of Arla Foods amba.