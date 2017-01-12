Arla Foods UK inaugurates new storage and maturation facility

Arla Foods UK has opened a facility for the storage and maturation of its cheese.

From now on cheeses from Taw Valley, Llandymog and Lockerbie will be sent to the purpose-built facility in Whitchurch, Shropshire.

After the cheese is matured, it will be sent to the nearby cutting and packing site of Arla in Oswestry and from there it will be dispatched to retailers.

Previously, the cheeses were stored and matured at different facilities but now, the process will be managed by a single supplier, Grocontinental.

Arla said after an extensive research on several of its suppliers, at the start of 2016, it entered into a contract with Grocontinental, a Shropshire-based storage and distribution company to build and manage the facilities.

The new site has a 32,000 pallet chilled store and a high density racking along with cheese grading facilities.

Arla Foods UK Logistics vice president Ian Brown said: “Arla has committed to grow its UK business by nearly a third by 2020, as part of the company’s global strategy for growth and to position Arla as the champion of British dairy.

“The decision to consolidate the maturation facilities from three of our creameries into one fantastic facility reflects how we are investing for the future to ensure quality, competitiveness and economies of scale.”

Arla’s UK wing has a turnover of about £2.9bn through brands such as Anchor, Cravendale, and Lactofree.

Image: Arla Foods and Grocontinental’s officials at the opening ceremony. Photo: Courtesy of Arla Foods amba.