Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products News

Arla Foods UK inaugurates new storage and maturation facility

Published 12 January 2017

Arla Foods UK has opened a facility for the storage and maturation of its cheese.

From now on cheeses from Taw Valley, Llandymog and Lockerbie will be sent to the purpose-built facility in Whitchurch, Shropshire.

After the cheese is matured, it will be sent to the nearby cutting and packing site of Arla in Oswestry and from there it will be dispatched to retailers.

Previously, the cheeses were stored and matured at different facilities but now, the process will be managed by a single supplier, Grocontinental.

Arla said after an extensive research on several of its suppliers, at the start of 2016, it entered into a contract with Grocontinental, a Shropshire-based storage and distribution company to build and manage the facilities.

The new site has a 32,000 pallet chilled store and a high density racking along with cheese grading facilities.

Arla Foods UK Logistics vice president Ian Brown said: “Arla has committed to grow its UK business by nearly a third by 2020, as part of the company’s global strategy for growth and to position Arla as the champion of British dairy.

“The decision to consolidate the maturation facilities from three of our creameries into one fantastic facility reflects how we are investing for the future to ensure quality, competitiveness and economies of scale.”

Arla’s UK wing has a turnover of about £2.9bn through brands such as Anchor, Cravendale, and Lactofree.

Image: Arla Foods and Grocontinental’s officials at the opening ceremony. Photo: Courtesy of Arla Foods amba.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Dairy & Soy Products

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Dairy & Soy Food> Cheese
Dairy & Soy Products News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Biowater Technology - Biological Wastewater Solution Biowater Technology is an international provider of biological water and wastewater treatment systems. Our products include: MBBR, IFAS, package systems and our new-generation MBBR - CFIC® continuous flow intermittent cleaning process, which reduces operating costs significantly. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers Oxford Instruments - High Technology Instrumentation Oxford Instruments designs, supplies and supports high-technology instrumentation with a focus on research and industrial applications. Innovation has been the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success for over 50 years, and its strategy is to effect the successful commercialisation of these ideas by bringing them to market in a timely and customer-focused fashion. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers KMC - Your Partner in Cutting Costs Let us help you optimize your costs by replacing expensive ingredients. With a background in potato based ingredients, KMC understands the challenge of minimizing costs without jeopardizing the quality. We dedicate our knowledge and expertise to developing specialized solutions in close cooperation with our customers. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers Ishida Europe - Innovations in Food Weighing, Inspection and Packaging Ishida Europe is a leading supplier of automated equipment and complete solutions for the food industry. With over 40 years of applications experience, Ishida have helped thousands of companies to package food with the greatest speed and accuracy. Ishida design and build multihead weighers, snack food bag makers, fresh food weighers, checkweighers, x-ray inspection systems, quality control systems, tray sealers and the software that integrates them with their own and other equipment. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers

Dairy & Soy Products Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.