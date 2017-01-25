Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products News

Arla launches new initiative to define guidelines on sustainable diets

Published 25 January 2017

Arla is teaming up with a number of partners to launch the ‘Food Reform for Sustainability and Health’ (FReSH) programme.

It aims to define guidelines on sustainable diets, redefine food production, reshape food consumption and evaluate a sustainable footprint for food transport.

A growing number of people suffer from obesity or malnutrition worldwide, while a large number of people still go hungry. Modern consumers are increasingly interested in health and nutrition and want to consume food in a sustainable way with respect for the environment, the climate and for people.

As a member of the EAT Foundation (EAT), Arla is already participating in work that links food, health and sustainability across science, business, civil society and policy. The EAT Foundation brings stakeholders together to drive a transformation of the global food system.

Today the EAT Foundation (EAT) and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) together with Arla and other leading global companies, announce the launch of the FReSH programme.

”Consumers are at the heart of all of Arla’s activities and only by responding to their needs closely are we able to provide food, innovative solutions and great inspiration for a healthy everyday life. FReSH brings together business and science to define a future in which everyone can choose to enjoy healthy and affordable food, which is sustainably produced. It is natural for Arla to contribute based on our experience with sustainable dairy production practices and knowledge of the high nutritional value of dairy products,” says Kristian Østerling Eriknauer, vice president of CSR within Arla.

A natural role

As a global leading food company, Arla has a natural role in fighting and minimising health, socio-economic and environmental challenges throughout the value chain. Its Sustainable Dairy Farming programme sees Arla working closely with its dairy farmer-owners in DK, SE, UK, DE, NL, BE and LUX to improve animal welfare, reduce consumption of water, energy and feed, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve biodiversity.

“In Arla, being a responsible business means conducting our activities with respect for global and local, social, environmental and economic challenges. We believe that our commitment to long-term responsibility and sustainability is only achievable in cooperation with others,” adds Kristian Østerling Eriknauer.

The FReSH programme will enable Arla and other reputable companies and institutions, like the Lancet Committee, to influence and develop solutions for food production and consumption globally.

“Achieving complex goals requires all the relevant stakeholders at the table. It is extremely important for Arla to engage in a dialogue about the change we would like to see in the world. That is why we are very pleased to be part of this programme and we believe that together we can make a difference,” says Kristian Østerling Eriknauer.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Dairy & Soy Products

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Dairy & Soy Food
Dairy & Soy Products News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Galdi - Food and Beverage Filling Machines Galdi is a well-established manufacturer of filling machines for gable-top cartons with a strong focus on filling techniques for fresh and ESL dairy products and fruit juice. Galdi operates worldwide and collaborates with packaging multinationals and global players on the lookout for the best solutions to optimise its products and meet customer needs. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers Ishida Europe - Innovations in Food Weighing, Inspection and Packaging Ishida Europe is a leading supplier of automated equipment and complete solutions for the food industry. With over 40 years of applications experience, Ishida have helped thousands of companies to package food with the greatest speed and accuracy. Ishida design and build multihead weighers, snack food bag makers, fresh food weighers, checkweighers, x-ray inspection systems, quality control systems, tray sealers and the software that integrates them with their own and other equipment. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers KMC - Your Partner in Cutting Costs Let us help you optimize your costs by replacing expensive ingredients. With a background in potato based ingredients, KMC understands the challenge of minimizing costs without jeopardizing the quality. We dedicate our knowledge and expertise to developing specialized solutions in close cooperation with our customers. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd - Polyvinyl Acetate for Chewing Gum Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd (JACPL) sells and manufactures a specialised synthetic resin, 'polyvinyl acetate' (PVA), under the trade name of Vamipol Spl. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers

Dairy & Soy Products Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.