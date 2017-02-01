Arla to invest EUR335m to expand dairy products production

Danish dairy firm Arla Foods has announced that it will invest €335m to expand production of branded dairy products for Europe and emerging markets.

A significant part of the new investment will focus on production upgrades that will increase profitability of products sold on core markets like Germany, UK, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands and Finland.

Besides, the company will invest in production facilities that supply high-quality dairy products to Arla’s emerging markets outside the EU.

Arla CEO Peder Tuborgh said: “With these investments we continue our relentless pursuit of the goals in our Strategy 2020 to move more milk from bulk into brands and improve the profitability for our farmer-owners.

“You will see Arla take an even stronger position in the market as the innovative farmer-owned dairy company, providing great-tasting, natural dairy products that help people make good food choices. That is the main focus of these investments.”

As part of its Good Growth 2020 strategy, Arla plans to invest nearly €18m to expand and develop its production for foodservice customers.

Arla will invest €13m to install new technology at its Rødkærsbro dairy in Denmark. The investment is expected to help the company to improve quality and expand production of mozzarella for the international pizza industry.

Also, the company will invest about €30.6m to upgrade and expand production at the site Denmark Protein near Videbæk, Denmark.

The facility produces protein, lactose and other highly value-added whey-based ingredients for the global food industry.

Arla also intends to invest over more than €12m in its key cream cheese dairy site in Holstebro, Denmark to introduce new, innovative packaging designs.

The first phase one of the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

Image: A significant part of the new investment will focus on production upgrades. Photo courtesy of Arla Foods.