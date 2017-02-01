Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products News

Arla to invest EUR335m to expand dairy products production

Published 01 February 2017

Danish dairy firm Arla Foods has announced that it will invest €335m to expand production of branded dairy products for Europe and emerging markets.

A significant part of the new investment will focus on production upgrades that will increase profitability of products sold on core markets like Germany, UK, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands and Finland.

Besides, the company will invest in production facilities that supply high-quality dairy products to Arla’s emerging markets outside the EU.

Arla CEO Peder Tuborgh said: “With these investments we continue our relentless pursuit of the goals in our Strategy 2020 to move more milk from bulk into brands and improve the profitability for our farmer-owners.

“You will see Arla take an even stronger position in the market as the innovative farmer-owned dairy company, providing great-tasting, natural dairy products that help people make good food choices. That is the main focus of these investments.”

As part of its Good Growth 2020 strategy, Arla plans to invest nearly €18m to expand and develop its production for foodservice customers.

Arla will invest €13m to install new technology at its Rødkærsbro dairy in Denmark. The investment is expected to help the company to improve quality and expand production of mozzarella for the international pizza industry.

Also, the company will invest about €30.6m to upgrade and expand production at the site Denmark Protein near Videbæk, Denmark.

The facility produces protein, lactose and other highly value-added whey-based ingredients for the global food industry.

Arla also intends to invest over more than €12m in its key cream cheese dairy site in Holstebro, Denmark to introduce new, innovative packaging designs.

The first phase one of the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

Image: A significant part of the new investment will focus on production upgrades. Photo courtesy of Arla Foods.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Dairy & Soy Products

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Dairy & Soy Food> Cheese
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Dairy & Soy Food> Cream
Dairy & Soy Products News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

FrieslandCampina DMV - Your Partner for Dairy Proteins DMV is part of FrieslandCampina, the world’s leading dairy co-operative, active in more than 100 countries. FrieslandCampina strongly believes in high-quality dairy, seeking to provide people worldwide with the benefits of all things milk has to offer. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers KMC - Your Partner in Cutting Costs Let us help you optimize your costs by replacing expensive ingredients. With a background in potato based ingredients, KMC understands the challenge of minimizing costs without jeopardizing the quality. We dedicate our knowledge and expertise to developing specialized solutions in close cooperation with our customers. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers TIPPER TIE - Suppliers of Food Processing and Packaging Machines TIPPER TIE is a worldwide supplier of processing and packaging machines. A Dover company with a long history in the meat and poultry industries, TIPPER TIE is also active in baked goods, produce, nuts, food ingredients and pet food. Outside of food, the company is a trusted partner to manufacturers of packaged explosives, adhesives, sealants and other industrial products. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers Galdi - Food and Beverage Filling Machines Galdi is a well-established manufacturer of filling machines for gable-top cartons with a strong focus on filling techniques for fresh and ESL dairy products and fruit juice. Galdi operates worldwide and collaborates with packaging multinationals and global players on the lookout for the best solutions to optimise its products and meet customer needs. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers

Dairy & Soy Products Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.