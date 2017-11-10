Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products News

Chobani to expand yogurt plant in Idaho, US

Published 10 November 2017

US-based Greek yogurt brand manufacturer Chobani is expanding its yogurt plant in Twin Falls, Idaho, by breaking ground on a 70,000ft2 facility that will serve employees, guests and house its global research and development team.

"I'm grateful for the specialness we share with the people of the Magic Valley," said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO, Chobani.

"Twin Falls is one of those special places where there's a strong entrepreneurial mindset, the people are incredible, and a handshake truly means something. It's a special ecosystem when it comes to food making. Our home in Idaho is not only a celebration of our employees and our community, but is also a space to inspire creativity, drive even more innovation and take us further on our mission to bring better food to more people."

Inspired by the nature of the Magic Valley, the center represents the future of U.S. manufacturing – with some 30,000-square-feet of glass putting transparency and sunlight at the center of its design.

Employees can exercise in the 2,000-square-foot fitness center overlooking the Sawtooth Mountains and gather at a sun-filled space for shared meals and relaxation.

A dedicated visitor entrance will welcome the Magic Valley community to learn more about the company's history of growth in Twin Falls, as well as its commitment to participating in local initiatives.

"It's been great to watch Chobani become part of the fabric of our Magic Valley communities over the past four years," said Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter. "This new investment in Twin Falls reflects Chobani's commitment to Idaho and to the people who have responded so positively to its corporate citizenship. Congratulations to all those who are contributing to Chobani's growth, just as Chobani is contributing to ours."

Committed to creating jobs and economic opportunity where it operates, Chobani hired local architects and engineers to design this facility and brought on local contractors and workers to build it. Since installing the world's largest yogurt plant in Twin Falls in 2013, Chobani has made a positive impact in the local economy by stimulating new jobs and encouraging other businesses to invest in the region.

In 2016, Chobani announced a $100 million expansion of its manufacturing plant to invest in new production lines and products, and to support distribution to international markets.  



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Dairy & Soy Products

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Dairy & Soy Food> Yogurt
Dairy & Soy Products News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Galdi - Food and Beverage Filling Machines Galdi is a well-established manufacturer of filling machines for gable-top cartons with a strong focus on filling techniques for fresh and ESL dairy products and fruit juice. Galdi operates worldwide and collaborates with packaging multinationals and global players on the lookout for the best solutions to optimise its products and meet customer needs. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers 3M Food Safety - Sample Preparation, Identification, Testing and Monitoring 3M Food Safety is a leading global manufacturer of innovative solutions that help the food and beverage industries optimise the quality and safety of their products to enable consumer protection. At every step, 3M is dedicated to providing solutions that help mitigate risk, improve operational efficiencies and impact the bottom line. We are committed to maximising product safety for consumers and protecting the reputation and brand of our customers. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers KMC - Your Partner in Cutting Costs Let us help you optimize your costs by replacing expensive ingredients. With a background in potato based ingredients, KMC understands the challenge of minimizing costs without jeopardizing the quality. We dedicate our knowledge and expertise to developing specialized solutions in close cooperation with our customers. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers Biowater Technology - Biological Wastewater Solution Biowater Technology is an international provider of biological water and wastewater treatment systems. Our products include: MBBR, IFAS, package systems and our new-generation MBBR - CFIC® continuous flow intermittent cleaning process, which reduces operating costs significantly. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers

Dairy & Soy Products Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.