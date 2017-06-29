Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Dairy & Soy Products News

Chobani launches non-Greek yogurt

Published 29 June 2017

US-based yogurt maker Chobani has introduced a new non-Greek yogurt, made with real fruit and only natural, non-GMO ingredients.

"As a food maker, it's important to me that we're giving families across America better options that are delicious and accessible," said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO, Chobani. "With Chobani Smooth, we're bringing craftmanship back to traditional yogurt with a product that has less sugar and more protein than most of the options out there and no artificial sweeteners or flavors. This is what Chobani has stood for since day one, and now we're giving people a delicious, natural option in another section of the dairy aisle."

Over half (58%)i of other traditional yogurts in the dairy aisle today contain artificial sweeteners and/or artificial flavors, making Chobani Smooth truly unique—and needed. Last year alone, nearly 2 million households left that categoryii because they could not find options that were right for them—namely a product that's affordable, has less sugar and is made with only natural ingredients.

Chobani Smooth is a delicious, low-fat (1-1.5%) classic yogurt with 25% less sugar and twice the protein of other traditional yogurts.iii Chobani Smooth is made by lightly straining the yogurt to keep the protein that's naturally found in milk—using a unique blend of live and active cultures and probiotics—without the tart taste and thicker texture typically found in strained yogurts.

The yogurt is then blended with natural ingredients and real fruit or vanilla, depending on the flavor. Like all of Chobani's products, Chobani Smooth is made with only natural, non-GMO ingredients, real fruit, live and active cultures, and fresh milk from cows not treated with rBST.iv

Chobani is the leading Greek yogurt brand in the U.S. accounting for 38% of all Greek yogurt sales.v The launch of Chobani Smooth follows other successful product launches by the company, including Drink Chobani™ in 2016, the company's first delicious, portable protein for smooth sipping, and Chobani "Flip"™ in 2014, which has been heralded as one of the fastest-growing innovations in the U.S. dairy aisle.

Building on this momentum, Chobani is supporting the new launch of Chobani Smooth with disruptive packaging, targeted couponing, in-store support and a robust campaign across PR, digital and social channels.

Quick Facts About Chobani Smooth

Made with Only Natural, Non-GMO Ingredients

Blended low-fat (1-1.5%), creamy yogurt with real fruit

25% less sugar than other traditional yogurtsiii

2x more protein than other traditional yogurtsiii

No artificial ingredients

Delicious Taste

Five popular flavors: Peach, Strawberry, Vanilla, Blueberry and Black Cherry

Smooth and creamy texture

Mild taste, not tart

Packaging, Variety & Availability

Available in grocers nationwide starting in June

Sold as convenient pack of two (5.3 ounces) cups

Colorful billboard packaging placed in traditional yogurt section of dairy case

MSRP: $1.79



Source: Company Press Release

