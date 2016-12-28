Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products News

Lactalis to buy remaining stake in Parmalat for EUR637m

FBR Staff Writer Published 28 December 2016

French dairy giant The Lactalis Group has offered its Italian subsidiary Parmalat a buyout offer of €637m for the 12.26% stake it doesn’t hold.

The move from the Lactalis is to take 100% control of Parmalat in order to delist it from the Milan Stock Exchange.

All of the outstanding ordinary shares of Lactalis’ subsidiary have been given a voluntary tender offer price of €2.80 per share. The offer is made only in Italy as per Lactalis.

Parmalat is a global Italian dairy and food company in which Lactalis became a controlling stakeholder in 2011 following a deal that was worth €2.5bn, reported the Reuters.

Lactalis said in a statement: “After more than 5 years as leading shareholder of Parmalat, Lactalis Group intends to provide Parmalat with a new dynamic, which can be more easily and effectively achieved in the long term without recourse to the stock market.”

The dairy major's offer pertains to a total of 227,419,208 ordinary shares it doesn’t own in the Italian subsidiary.

Lactalis further added: “The offer also includes the ordinary shares that may be issued, as well as those as may be issued in order to serve the exercise of the “2016-2020 Parmalat common share warrants”.”

It claimed that the offer price it has made was never reached by Parmalat’s shares after 2011.

The offer amount as per Lactalis is 11% higher than the average official price over the previous month and nearly 15% of the average share price taken from the last three months.

Earlier in the month, Profit.ro.reported that Lactalis acquired a Romanian dairy producer Covalact for an undisclosed sum.

Image: Parmalat corporate headquarters in Collecchio, Italy. Photo: courtesy of Parmalat S.p.A.

