Daisy Brand to expand production capability in Ohio

Sour cream and cottage cheese maker Daisy Brand is set to launch a multi-million dollar expansion project in the City of Wooster in Ohio, US.

The project will feature the construction of a 100,000ft2 facility installed with new packaging lines.

It comes through following the launch of the company’s production of sour cream at its Wooster plant in September last year.

The decision to go in for an expansion from Daisy Brand comes after the requirement for additional space to further grow the production for all of its products, according to The City Of Wooster website.

Daisy Brand stated: "Wooster continues to be attractive for Daisy to invest, as the location, employees and milk supply allow us to produce quality products for our consumers."

Expansion of the new facility is expected to create new employment opportunities in the region with the company likely to double its number of employees.

City of Wooster Mayor Bob Breneman said: "Our economic development team worked together to fine tune a competitive offer in order to secure Daisy Brand's new investment in our community.

"We are delighted that Wooster has been chosen for this expansion, and look forward to continuing the positive relationship that we have established with the Daisy Brand organization."

Daisy Brand’s expansion plans will be helped by an incentive package from the partnership of The City of Wooster, Wayne Economic Development Council, Team Northeast Ohio and JobsOhio, which is subject to recipient of formal incentive approvals.

As per Wayne Economic Development Council president Rod Crider, Daisy Brand’s expansion project will have an important impact in the region by bringing in new jobs and the following payroll to help in boosting the economy of Wooster and Wayne County.

Image: Daisy Brand’s existing facility in Wooster, Ohio. Photo: courtesy of City of Wooster.