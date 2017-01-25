Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products News

Daisy Brand to expand production capability in Ohio

FBR Staff Writer Published 25 January 2017

Sour cream and cottage cheese maker Daisy Brand is set to launch a multi-million dollar expansion project in the City of Wooster in Ohio, US.

The project will feature the construction of a 100,000ft2 facility installed with new packaging lines.

It comes through following the launch of the company’s production of sour cream at its Wooster plant in September last year.

The decision to go in for an expansion from Daisy Brand comes after the requirement for additional space to further grow the production for all of its products, according to The City Of Wooster website.

Daisy Brand stated: "Wooster continues to be attractive for Daisy to invest, as the location, employees and milk supply allow us to produce quality products for our consumers."

Expansion of the new facility is expected to create new employment opportunities in the region with the company likely to double its number of employees.

City of Wooster Mayor Bob Breneman said: "Our economic development team worked together to fine tune a competitive offer in order to secure Daisy Brand's new investment in our community.

"We are delighted that Wooster has been chosen for this expansion, and look forward to continuing the positive relationship that we have established with the Daisy Brand organization."

Daisy Brand’s expansion plans will be helped by an incentive package from the partnership of The City of Wooster, Wayne Economic Development Council, Team Northeast Ohio and JobsOhio, which is subject to recipient of formal incentive approvals.

As per Wayne Economic Development Council president Rod Crider, Daisy Brand’s expansion project will have an important impact in the region by bringing in new jobs and the following payroll to help in boosting the economy of Wooster and Wayne County.

Image: Daisy Brand’s existing facility in Wooster, Ohio. Photo: courtesy of City of Wooster.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Dairy & Soy Products

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Dairy & Soy Food> Cheese
Dairy & Soy Products News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Tetra Pak - Processing, Packaging and Aseptic Technology Together with our customers, we make food safe and available, everywhere. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers Oxford Instruments - High Technology Instrumentation Oxford Instruments designs, supplies and supports high-technology instrumentation with a focus on research and industrial applications. Innovation has been the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success for over 50 years, and its strategy is to effect the successful commercialisation of these ideas by bringing them to market in a timely and customer-focused fashion. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers TREIF - Passion for Food Cutting TREIF is a leading international business in the field of food cutting technology. TREIF (Oberlahr, Germany) is developing and manufacturing innovative machines, production lines and systems exclusively for cutting and slicing food (slicer, dicer, portion cutting machines). The company is developing and executing customer oriented cutting solutions not only for the industry which includes e.g. machines for slicing to a prescribed weight, but also for shop applications, supermarkets and canteens. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers Palsgaard - Emulsifiers and Stabilizers Palsgaard is an experienced manufacturing specialist and supplier of emulsifiers and stabilizers for bakery, confectionery, dairy, fine foods, sauces, ice-cream and margarine applications. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers

Dairy & Soy Products Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.