Dairy & Soy Products News

Danone to shift US headquarters to White Plains, New York in 2018

FBR Staff Writer Published 09 February 2017

French dairy company Danone has confirmed its plans to move its US headquarters from Greenburgh to White Plains in New York State in 2018.

The announcement comes in the wake of an approval by the White Plains Common Council of a zoning amendment that allowed Danone to establish a food laboratory in the city, reported Westfair Online.

The multinational food giant will move 400 employees to its new site at 100 Bloomingdale Road. In the coming five years, Danone is expected to create 150 new jobs at the facility.

The company’s existing US headquarters is also in the Westchester County.

Danone North America chief people officer and human resources VP Dessislava Miteva has been quoted by the publication as saying: “We want as much open space as possible to maintain the sense of community we currently have, to encourage informal and ad hoc communication, and to ensure as much freedom and autonomy as possible in an energetic and exciting workplace.

“Additionally, being within walking distance to restaurants, shopping and mass transit are important for our company.”

Danone will have a space of 80,000ft2 on the first and fourth floors of the building which is also home to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Whole Foods, The Cheesecake Factory among other tenants.

The French company will be helped by the Westchester County Industrial Development Agency with $1.27m in the form of sales tax exemptions.

In October last year, Danone representatives had committed to $30m investment on renovating the space. Also supporting the company in its new project is the Empire State Development which will provide it with an undisclosed fund under the Excelsior Jobs Program and Capital Grant program.

