DuPont Nutrition & Health expands Kansas cheese lab with new equipment

DuPont Nutrition & Health has invested an undisclosed sum to expand the cheese capabilities of its Kansas City lab.

The Kansas facility serves the North American cheese industry as per the specialty food ingredient company.

DuPont has extended the physical space at the lab besides installing new equipment.

DuPont Nutrition & Health North America dairy sales director Roald Mason said: “This expansion of our research and development capabilities brings us closer than ever to our customers and enables us to innovate in collaboration with them.

“These improvements not only allow us to optimize our current cultures offerings and tailor them to our individual customers, but also equip us to develop new retail and finished products.”

Three bio fermenters are part of the new additions at the cheese lab with an objective to simulate external pH control starter production.

To grow cultures, an incubator has been added while a cheese vat has been installed for making cheese. Additionally, two environment cabinets have also been installed to store aging cheese, stated the company.

Prior to the expansion, testing capabilities at Kansas City metro area lab were limited functionality to a lab environment.

Following the recent upgrades, it is now capable of testing cheese cultures in real world environments. The facility can also manufacture and age cheese now, stated DuPont.

Apart from the facility upgrade, DuPont has made two additions to its cheese industry innovation team with Brian Bartholomew and James Musetti who have a combined experience of over 35 years in the field.

DuPont Nutrition & Health North America innovation director Cathy Miller said: “For years, cheese makers and others in the dairy industry have relied on the DuPont Danisco brand of ingredients. Today, our customers continue to rely not only on our broad portfolio of ingredients, but also our unique knowledge, experience and innovation capabilities to advance their business and stay at the forefront of ideas.”

In October 2016, DuPont unveiled two new cheese cultures under the Choozit range to optimize production and claimed to help in making soft-ripened cheese of high-quality.

Image: DuPont completed expansion of its Kansas cheese lab. Photo: courtesy of DuPont Nutrition & Health.