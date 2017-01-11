Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products News

DuPont Nutrition & Health expands Kansas cheese lab with new equipment

FBR Staff Writer Published 11 January 2017

DuPont Nutrition & Health has invested an undisclosed sum to expand the cheese capabilities of its Kansas City lab.

The Kansas facility serves the North American cheese industry as per the specialty food ingredient company.

DuPont has extended the physical space at the lab besides installing new equipment.

DuPont Nutrition & Health North America dairy sales director Roald Mason said: “This expansion of our research and development capabilities brings us closer than ever to our customers and enables us to innovate in collaboration with them.

“These improvements not only allow us to optimize our current cultures offerings and tailor them to our individual customers, but also equip us to develop new retail and finished products.”

Three bio fermenters are part of the new additions at the cheese lab with an objective to simulate external pH control starter production.

To grow cultures, an incubator has been added while a cheese vat has been installed for making cheese. Additionally, two environment cabinets have also been installed to store aging cheese, stated the company.

Prior to the expansion, testing capabilities at Kansas City metro area lab were limited functionality to a lab environment.

Following the recent upgrades, it is now capable of testing cheese cultures in real world environments. The facility can also manufacture and age cheese now, stated DuPont.

Apart from the facility upgrade, DuPont has made two additions to its cheese industry innovation team with Brian Bartholomew and James Musetti who have a combined experience of over 35 years in the field.

DuPont Nutrition & Health North America innovation director Cathy Miller said: “For years, cheese makers and others in the dairy industry have relied on the DuPont Danisco brand of ingredients. Today, our customers continue to rely not only on our broad portfolio of ingredients, but also our unique knowledge, experience and innovation capabilities to advance their business and stay at the forefront of ideas.”

In October 2016, DuPont unveiled two new cheese cultures under the Choozit range to optimize production and claimed to help in making soft-ripened cheese of high-quality.

Image: DuPont completed expansion of its Kansas cheese lab. Photo: courtesy of DuPont Nutrition & Health.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Dairy & Soy Products

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Dairy & Soy Food> Cheese
Dairy & Soy Products News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

TREIF - Passion for Food Cutting TREIF is a leading international business in the field of food cutting technology. TREIF (Oberlahr, Germany) is developing and manufacturing innovative machines, production lines and systems exclusively for cutting and slicing food (slicer, dicer, portion cutting machines). The company is developing and executing customer oriented cutting solutions not only for the industry which includes e.g. machines for slicing to a prescribed weight, but also for shop applications, supermarkets and canteens. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers Tetra Pak - Processing, Packaging and Aseptic Technology Together with our customers, we make food safe and available, everywhere. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd - Polyvinyl Acetate for Chewing Gum Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd (JACPL) sells and manufactures a specialised synthetic resin, 'polyvinyl acetate' (PVA), under the trade name of Vamipol Spl. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers 3M Food Safety - Sample Preparation, Identification, Testing and Monitoring 3M Food Safety is a leading global manufacturer of innovative solutions that help the food and beverage industries optimise the quality and safety of their products to enable consumer protection. At every step, 3M is dedicated to providing solutions that help mitigate risk, improve operational efficiencies and impact the bottom line. We are committed to maximising product safety for consumers and protecting the reputation and brand of our customers. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers

Dairy & Soy Products Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.