DuPont to launch Yo-Mix Curd cultures in India

DuPont Nutrition & Health is all set to launch YO-MIX CURD cultures series at the 45th Dairy Industry Conference and International Trade Fair to be held at Mumbai, India.

The series will ensure a industrial scale production of Indian curd, lassi and buttermilk produced on industrial scales.

The company aims to capture the trend in health and nutrition by the launch of a wide range of products which can cater to the diverse needs of Indian market in fresh fermented dairy products.

At the event, DuPont will launch specialty food ingredients that include fresh fermented dairy, traditional Kulfi, cheese Bites and smooth mllkshakes.

Products under the fresh fermented dairy are formulated with YO-MIX culture series, which is claimed to be used in preparation of Indian curd, lassi and buttermilk with fast fermentation time.

Kulfi is an Indian traditional frozen treat and DuPont claims to have made it with its emulsifier and stabiliser blends. It can have a rich, denser and creamy texture.

Products under the Smooth Milkshakes have been made with its RECODAN tailored ingredient system, which helps in making low fat products.

DuPont Nutrition & Health South Asia business director Parth Patel said: “To address the fast growing market demand, producing retail curd on an industrial scale and maintaining consistency through shelf-life can be a challenge for manufacturers.

“The YO-MIX CURD Cultures Series from the DuPont Danisco range have been developed to meet key challenges that curd manufacturers are facing.”

He said: “The dairy space in South Asia market is diverse with a strong demand for fresh ideas, indulgent recipes and innovative products. DuPont has a broad portfolio of food ingredients and exceptional dairy application knowledge.

“We are able to assist product developers with innovations for all varieties of dairy products like ice creams, frozen desserts, varieties of cheese, milk shakes and fresh fermented dairy.”

Image: DuPont aims to capture the trend in health and nutrition by the launch. Photo: Courtesy of DuPont Nutrition & Health.