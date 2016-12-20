Elior Group outlines sustainable sourcing plans for eggs, palm oil and fish

Elior Group has unveiled its sustainable sourcing commitments for three ingredients eggs, palm oil and fish.

As far as eggs are concerned, the company said that it will end battery-cage egg sourcing by 2025 besides promoting animal welfare.

It has formed a partnership with the Humane Society of the United States in this regard and has committed to source 10 million eggs, all from the cage free range by 2020 in the US.

In the UK, Elior said that it is backing the government’s Live Transport Welfare initiative which includes cutting down of the livestock transportation over long distances.

While in France, it is asking its suppliers to sign an animal welfare charter besides integrating control of both animal living and slaughtering conditions in their audits.

For Palm oil, the food company will not use palm oil and will only use palm oil products made from sustainable sourcing.

It claims to have stopped using 100% palm oil in France since 2004 and has got another variety of vegetable oil substituting for it from 2011.

Elior said that it is backing the government’s policy to encourage companies to source 100%-certified sustainable palm oil in the UK by the end of this year.

When it comes to Fish, the French company said that it is sticking to a dynamic and proactive fish-population sourcing policy for its commitment in preserving biodeiversity.

In France, it has claimed to have stopped purchasing certain endangered fish while in the UK, it serves fish approved by the Marine Conservation Society and has blacklisted 19 fish species. It has also claimed to have stopped purchasing fish caught in the Baltic Sea’s wild fisheries.

Image: Sustainable sourcing commitments for three ingredients: eggs, palm oil and fish. Photo: courtesy of PRNewsFoto/Elior Group.