Emmi to acquire 80% stake in Spanish goat milk processor Lácteos Caprinos

Swiss dairy group Emmi has announced that it will acquire 80% stake in Spanish company Lácteos Caprinos to strengthen its position in goat’s milk market.

The acquisition will enable Emmi to gain access to the attractive market in Spain, which is Europe’s second-largest producer of goat’s milk (nearly 20%) after France.

Emmi said: “With Spanish company Lácteos Caprinos S.A., the Emmi Group will be joined by a further goat’s milk processor that can be very well integrated into the existing network.”

Based in Campillo de Arenas in southern Spain, Lácteos Caprinos employs nearly 30 people and earns annual sales of €13m.

Emmi will buy the stake in Lácteos Caprinos from its two owners, Pedro Mantilla and Francisco Sainz, who will continue to hold the remaining 20% stake in Spanish goat’s milk processor.

The owners will continue to for the company in their current roles, with Pedro Mantilla as managing director and Francisco Sainz as chief operation officer.

However, the financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Lácteos Caprinos produces semi-finished products (curd) for goat’s cheese manufacturers both in Spain and abroad.

The deal is expected to make Emmi’s goat’s milk network stronger in terms of procurement.

Lácteos Caprinos also manufactures goat’s milk cream cheese, which is sold through Spanish retailers under the Delicapra brand.

Emmi said: “Since Spain is also experiencing steadily growing consumer demand for goat’s milk products, Emmi is now in the position of being able to further expand this local business in the medium term.”