Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products News

Emmi to acquire US goat milk processor Jackson-Mitchell

FBR Staff Writer Published 06 January 2017

Swiss dairy company Emmi has agreed to acquire US based goat’s milk processor Jackson-Mitchell for an undisclosed sum to expand its international goat’s milk network.

Jackson-Mitchell does its goat milk products business under the Meyenberg brand.

Meyenberg’s acquisition is said to provide opportunities for Emmi especially in milk sourcing.

Emmi Group Americas vice president Matthias Kunz said: “Goat’s milk is in high demand and short supply in the US, but it is also a very challenging product as a result of its highly seasonal nature.

“We hope that Meyenberg’s excellent relations with goat’s milk farmers in California, Idaho, Kansas and Missouri will result in opportunities for both of our Californian goat’s milk processors, Cypress Grove and Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery, and that we will be able to even better meet the growing demand for these products as a result.”

Meyenberg supplies goat’s milk along with evaporated and powdered goat’s milk to supermarket chains, local retailers, specialty businesses and also through online channels in the US.

It has two production facilities in California and Arkansas, which put together have a staff of 30 and annual sales of around $30m.

Meyenberg CEO Robert Jackson said: “Since there is no successor in place from within the family, we took our time coming to a decision on the future of our family company.

"We saw how successful the acquisition of Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery was and became convinced that we would be able to trust Emmi with our company as well. Continuity is very important to us.”

Jackson will continue as CEO during the transition period while COO and Member of the Board Frank Fillman and CFO Dough Buehrle will be retained by Emmi.

Meyenberg will join other goat milk processors acquired by the Emmi group after US based Cypress Grove and Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery, Dutch based Bettinehoeve and Goat Milk Powder, Spain based Lácteos Caprinos and Dutch based global company AVH dairy.

Image: Goat's milk cheese. Photo: courtesy of Jon Sullivan and Wikipedia.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Dairy & Soy Products
Processed Foods> Sweets & Desserts

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Dairy & Soy Food> Dairy-Based & Soy-Based Desserts
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Dairy & Soy Food> Milk
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Dairy & Soy Food> Other Dairy-based Foods
Dairy & Soy Products News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Palsgaard - Emulsifiers and Stabilizers Palsgaard is an experienced manufacturing specialist and supplier of emulsifiers and stabilizers for bakery, confectionery, dairy, fine foods, sauces, ice-cream and margarine applications. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers Biowater Technology - Biological Wastewater Solution Biowater Technology is an international provider of biological water and wastewater treatment systems. Our products include: MBBR, IFAS, package systems and our new-generation MBBR - CFIC® continuous flow intermittent cleaning process, which reduces operating costs significantly. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers Oxford Instruments - High Technology Instrumentation Oxford Instruments designs, supplies and supports high-technology instrumentation with a focus on research and industrial applications. Innovation has been the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success for over 50 years, and its strategy is to effect the successful commercialisation of these ideas by bringing them to market in a timely and customer-focused fashion. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers Ishida Europe - Innovations in Food Weighing, Inspection and Packaging Ishida Europe is a leading supplier of automated equipment and complete solutions for the food industry. With over 40 years of applications experience, Ishida have helped thousands of companies to package food with the greatest speed and accuracy. Ishida design and build multihead weighers, snack food bag makers, fresh food weighers, checkweighers, x-ray inspection systems, quality control systems, tray sealers and the software that integrates them with their own and other equipment. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers

Dairy & Soy Products Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.