Dairy & Soy Products News

Fonterra develops new white butter product for Middle East manufacturers

FBR Staff Writer Published 23 January 2017

Fonterra’s research and development unit has created a new white butter product in collaboration with the New Zealand dairy’s global ingredients business, NZMP.

The launch of the butter product is to cater to the increasing demand from Middle East manufacturers, stated the dairy company.

It has been currently rolled out in Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Bahrain and Pakistan.

Fonterra NZMP Middle East and Africa general manager Santiago Aon said: “This innovative approach is already seeing strong results. Our customers have had positive feedback about the white butter – it is performing to our expectations as a high quality ingredient for food businesses across the Middle East region.”

The New Zealand dairy stated that while its butter with golden appearance was popular among consumers in the Middle East, a particular segment of manufacturers though showed preference to white butter. This, they wanted to use as one of the processing ingredients to make their food products.

Fonterra stated that this paved way for the development of the white butter version.

Fonterra NZMP dairy foods category director Casey Thomas said that the company grabbed the opportunity by coming up with the white butter ingredient. Through an innovative manufacturing process, Thomas said that Fonterra could bring down the golden look of the butter without affecting its quality.

Thomas added: “While our yellow butter already sees great success in this market, we saw an opportunity to tap into this new area for customers to use in a variety of applications such as spreadable jar cheese, recombined cream cheese, and could soon be used in ice cream.”

Fonterra revealed its plans to further launch the white butter offering in other markets such as Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and also South America.

Image: White commercial butter specifically made for the Middle East market, compared with the golden consumer butter. Photo: courtesy of Fonterra Co-Operative Group.

