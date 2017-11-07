Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products News

Fonterra to buy stake in US whey protein business Columbia River Technologies

FBR Staff Writer Published 07 November 2017

New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group is acquiring a stake in US-based Columbia River Technologies, a whey protein concentrate and lactose manufacturer, for an undisclosed price.

Columbia River Technologies was founded in 2013 as a joint venture (JV) between American dairy co-operative Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) and dairy processor Threemile Canyon Farms.

With the transaction, Fonterra joins TCCA and Threemile in the JV as an equal owner.

Through its stake in the JV, Fonterra expects to cater to the increasing demand for ingredients like whey protein from places outside New Zealand.

The New Zealand dairy firm had been the exclusive sales agency for Columbia River’s whey protein products. The products are manufactured in Boardman, Oregon in a production facility near the satellite cheese making plant of TCCA.

According to Fonterra ingredients America regional director Joe Coote, joining the JV as an equal stakeholder is a natural progression of the company’s long-term relationship with TCCA and Threemile Canyon Farms.

Coote added: “The agreement reflects Fonterra’s move to develop a sustainable US-sourcing network, providing a reliable and efficient chain of supply, and complementing New Zealand-sourced ingredients for our sports and infant nutrition customers.”

The Columbia River joint venture was a result of the long-term milk supply agreements between TCCA and Threemile. It was set up to maximize efficiencies at TCCA’s cheesemaking plant and grow value from the natural whey and lactose by-products of the cheese manufacturing process.

TCCA president and CEO Patrick Criteser said that the JV is in line with the cooperative’s strategy to make responsible use of the by-products of its main cheese-manufacturing business and continue to provide value for its farmer-owners.

Criteser added: “We’re pleased to further strengthen our existing relationship with Fonterra, an organization that understands the cooperative mindset and brings significant expertise in the area of whey products.”

Image: Fonterra joins TCCA and Threemile in their whey protein joint venture. Photo: courtesy of Mattinbgn and Wikipedia.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Dairy & Soy Products

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Dairy & Soy Food
Dairy & Soy Products News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

FrieslandCampina DMV - Your Partner for Dairy Proteins DMV is part of FrieslandCampina, the world’s leading dairy co-operative, active in more than 100 countries. FrieslandCampina strongly believes in high-quality dairy, seeking to provide people worldwide with the benefits of all things milk has to offer. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers Biowater Technology - Biological Wastewater Solution Biowater Technology is an international provider of biological water and wastewater treatment systems. Our products include: MBBR, IFAS, package systems and our new-generation MBBR - CFIC® continuous flow intermittent cleaning process, which reduces operating costs significantly. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers TIPPER TIE - Suppliers of Food Processing and Packaging Machines TIPPER TIE is a worldwide supplier of processing and packaging machines. A Dover company with a long history in the meat and poultry industries, TIPPER TIE is also active in baked goods, produce, nuts, food ingredients and pet food. Outside of food, the company is a trusted partner to manufacturers of packaged explosives, adhesives, sealants and other industrial products. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd - Polyvinyl Acetate for Chewing Gum Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd (JACPL) sells and manufactures a specialised synthetic resin, 'polyvinyl acetate' (PVA), under the trade name of Vamipol Spl. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers

Dairy & Soy Products Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.