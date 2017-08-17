Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products News

FrieslandCampina to restructure organization

Published 17 August 2017

Royal FrieslandCampina said that it will simplify itself into four global business groups namely Consumer Dairy, Specialised Nutrition, Ingredients and Basic Dairy.

A less complex structure will enable FrieslandCampina to more decisively respond to the market developments and to innovate better with respect to strategic priorities.

The objective of the new structure is to further improve the company both operationally and commercially and so durably generate more value for the member dairy farmers. The new organisation will be operational as of 1 January 2018.

The new FrieslandCampina Consumer Dairy business group will be composed from the current consumer-driven business groups FrieslandCampina Europe, Middle East & Africa, FrieslandCampina Asia and the consumer-focused activities of FrieslandCampina Cheese, Butter & Milkpowder.

The new FrieslandCampina Specialised Nutrition business group will focus on speciality food, such as infant nutrition, sports nutrition and nutrition for elderly people in view of the increasing importance of these high-value markets for FrieslandCampina.

Two business groups will target the business to business market: FrieslandCampina Ingredients with the production and sales of ingredients and FrieslandCampina Basic Dairy with the production and sales of basic products, such as cheese, butter and milk powder to the food industry and retail. The latter is also responsible for optimising the milk processing.

Roelof Joosten, CEO of Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.: "Our route2020 strategy is focused on better nutrition for consumers and a good living for our farmers, now and for generations to come. In order to remain successful, we have to respond quicker to changes in consumer demand, customer needs and social developments.

"We can accomplish this by granting the business groups more independence and accelerating the decision-making process. With the simplification of the organisation and targeted innovations we invest in further strengthening our brands in the areas of speciality food, milk and other dairy-based beverages, yoghurt, quark, cheese and ingredients.’



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Dairy & Soy Products
Condiments & Ingredients> Sauces & Spreads

Related Dates
2017> August

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Dairy & Soy Food> Butter & Spreadable Fats
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Dairy & Soy Food> Cheese
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Dairy & Soy Drinks & Milk Alternatives
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Dairy & Soy Food> Milk
Dairy & Soy Products News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neogen Europe - The People Behind Food Safety and Security The consistent and significant growth of Neogen Europe since the company was established 14 years ago has seen it become a leading supplier of innovative food safety products in Europe. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers FrieslandCampina DMV - Your Partner for Dairy Proteins DMV is part of FrieslandCampina, the world’s leading dairy co-operative, active in more than 100 countries. FrieslandCampina strongly believes in high-quality dairy, seeking to provide people worldwide with the benefits of all things milk has to offer. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers Palsgaard - Emulsifiers and Stabilizers Palsgaard is an experienced manufacturing specialist and supplier of emulsifiers and stabilizers for bakery, confectionery, dairy, fine foods, sauces, ice-cream and margarine applications. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers Tetra Pak - Processing, Packaging and Aseptic Technology Together with our customers, we make food safe and available, everywhere. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers

Dairy & Soy Products Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.