Glanbia in talks to form joint venture for cheese and whey plant in US

Glanbia is in advance discussions with three American milk suppliers to set up a stand-alone joint venture to establish a new cheese and whey production plant in Michigan, US.

The Irish nutrition, cheese and ingredients company has partnered with Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) and Foremost Farms USA for the joint venture.

Their proposed cheese and whey production facility is planned to have a daily processing capacity of 8 million pounds (3.6 million litres) upon completion.

Glanbia Nutritionals CEO Brian Phelan said: “Glanbia is delighted to announce this exciting proposed project in the state of Michigan with DFA, Michigan Milk Producers Association and Foremost Farms.

"Consistent with Glanbia’s growth strategy, this proposed venture will build on our position as the number one producer of American-style cheddar cheese and simultaneously expand our global position as a supplier of advanced technology whey protein to the nutritional sector.

“This proposed joint venture is a strategic move by all the partners to benefit from the growing, large-scale milk pool in the State of Michigan.”

As per the proposal, Glanbia is looking to own 50% of the Michigan joint venture while the remainder stake will be divided between DFA, MMPA and Foremost Farms.

The proposed joint venture will have Glanbia handling all commercial, operational and technical aspects of the business. On the other side, the three American companies will be supplying all milk needed by the cheese and whey plant.

The commissioning of the new facility is expected to take place in the second half of 2019.