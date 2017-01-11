Müller removes sugar from Müllerlight Greek Style recipe

Müller has revamped the recipe of its Müllerlight Greek Style range, which now features no added sugar.

Müller Yogurt & Desserts has launched a national multimedia campaign in the UK to support the reformulated yogurt range.

Rolling out across all existing flavours, the enahnced recipe will remain fat-free. The total sugar content has been reduced by more than 20%.

From February this year, Müller plans to launch a 500g MullerLight Greek Style in big pots at most retailers.

The new recipe is available in three flavours including Luscious Lemon, Coconut & Vanilla and Skinny Latte.

With the launch of chilled yogurts and potted desserts, the company says that it has now entered into a segment in which it previously did not operate.

Müller claims that the chilled yogurt and potted desserts segment has a potential of about £230m growth by 2020.

Apart from this, the company also stated that the demand for confectionary flavours in big pots is growing at 2% every year, while fat free, big pot market is growing at 25%.

This insight, it says was the idea to launch the Greek style product offering consumers with options of low fat and sugar-free.

Müller chief marketing officer Michael Inpong said: “As the number one brand in the Chilled Yogurt & Potted Dessert (CYPD) category, we are working hard to reduce added sugar across our brands. We are on a journey and have committed significant investment and resources to empower consumers to make healthy and balanced lifestyle choices.

“In addition, having a range which now includes both small pots and big pots gives consumers the choice of enjoying yogurt the way they want to. We’re taking this very seriously and our new campaign to raise awareness of this healthier alternative proves it.

“In 2017 we intend to bring excitement, innovation and game changing new products. Introducing 0% added sugar and entering the flavoured fat free big pot market is a hugely exciting and significant milestone for us as we look to achieve the growth we seek.”

Image: Müller introduces Greek style yogurt with 0% added sugar in the UK. Photo: Courtesy of Müller UK & Ireland.