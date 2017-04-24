Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Dairy & Soy Products News

HOMANN seeks to merge German production facilities

Published 24 April 2017

HOMANN Feinkost is seeking to merge its German production plants in Dissen, Lintorf, Bottrop and Floh-Seligenthal into a new site by 2020.

HOMANN Feinkost GmbH wants to reinforce its market position and bundle the production to this end at a new purpose built site.

The holding company, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller, plans to invest up to 500 million euros in the coming years for this purpose.

The management of HOMANN has informed the supervisory board and the employee representatives to this effect on Thursday.

The company is facing crisis resulting from fierce competition in the delicatessen market and insufficient development and synergy potentials in the four production plants mentioned.

It is important to stress that nothing will change in Dissen, Lintorf, Bottrop and Floh-Seligenthal until 2020. There will still be full employment and unlimited production.

The long-term profitable operation of the four factories is however not possible anymore. The sites have lost their competitiveness and a solution to the existing logistical difficulties as well as a modern and sustainable production can only arise from a new construction.

More than 40 alternatives were audited throughout Europe in the search for an appropriate site and HOMANN clearly favours a site in Germany despite some cost disadvantages. A final decision has not been reached yet. However, the favoured solution is Leppersdorf in Saxony, where Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller already operates the most modern dairy plant in Europe.

Agreements shall be reached for the future of employees in Dissen, Lintorf, Bottrop and Floh-Seligenthal by negotiating with employee representatives. In the process, all employees will receive an offer to switch to the new production site in 2020.

The management of HOMANN counts on a constructive dialogue in the forthcoming discussion. HOMANN Feinkost GmbH’s production plants in Rogätz and Sassnitz are not affected by the changes. They are active in the specialised business areas of co-packing and in the production of fish products.



Source: Company Press Release

