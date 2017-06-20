Neogen extends food safety genomic testing

Neogen has made available next generation sequencing services for the food industry, which will allow food companies to accurately find all bacteria in a sample in a single genomic test.

Neogen's new NeoSeek genomic services utilize a novel application of 16s metagenomics to determine all bacteria in a sample, without introducing biases from culture media, and without the need to generate a bacterial isolate for each possible microbe in a sample.

Comparing multiple sample types, such as raw materials, environmental swabs and in-process materials, provides a unique understanding of all the bacteria that may be present in a food facility — and their sources. Companies can then use the facility's "biomap" to make any necessary adjustments to their food safety protocols.

"NeoSeek genomic testing services will provide food production companies a new and deeper level of information that was previously not accessible through traditional testing methods," said Neogen's Ed Bradley, vice president of Food Safety.

"Accurately and definitively determining the bacteria responsible for a food spoilage issue, for example, and where it may be located in a facility using one test, can help the food industry identify and eliminate food quality and safety concerns before they occur."

The new NeoSeek tests will be performed at Neogen's GeneSeek facilities in Lincoln, Neb. GeneSeek is the largest animal genomics testing facility in the world, and the new services will utilize the existing infrastructure and expertise to provide additional value-added genomic testing services for the food industry.

A key element of the NeoSeek service is its bioinformatics, which have been supplied by Metagenome Analytics (MGA). MGA is a leading company in food safety bioinformatics and will help Neogen build and maintain industry-leading databases for the food industry.

The addition of 16s metagenomics to NeoSeek builds upon an existing portfolio of industry leading food safety genomic services. NeoSeek genomic services includes Salmonella serotyping, Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) confirmation service, and meat species identification. An overview of the portfolio for genomic testing services is available at foodsafety.neogen.com/en/neoseek.

Neogen Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media, and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns.

Neogen's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care and disinfectants.

Source: Company Press Release