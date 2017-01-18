Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Dairy & Soy Products News

Nestle begins construction of new dairy and coconut facility in Sri Lanka

FBR Staff Writer Published 18 January 2017

Nestle has broken ground for a new manufacturing facility at its plant in Kurunegala, Sri Lanka to expand its production capacity of its dairy and coconut based products.

Through an undisclosed new investment at the Kurunegala factory located in Pannala, Nestle expects to deliver consumers with more products that suit local tastes and nutritional requirements.

It claims to have made major investments in Sri Lanka to support and develop its rural economy, particularly in the dairy and coconut industries.

Nestlé Lanka managing director Shivani Hegde said: "We are committed to Sri Lanka and believe in the country's growth potential."

"Our new investment reinforces our purpose of enhancing the quality of life of the people of Sri Lanka as it will empower the farmers we work with daily and uplift their lives."

In November last year, Nestle Lanka had opened a new UHT milk plant at its Kurunegala factory with an investment of LKR500m ($3.4m) to boost its production capacity of its dairy products.

Nestle claims to support the livelihood of nearly 27,000 farmers and their families in Sri Lanka by being one of the largest collector of fresh milk in the private sector and also as one of the largest coconut milk powder exporters globally.

Last year, the company claims to have paid its farmers LKR6bn ($40m) for procuring raw materials from them.

Recently, Nestle partnered with the Sri Lanka Coconut Cultivation Board to create a Coconut Development Programme through which it claims to have donated 10,000 coconut plantlets spread across 150 acres to 2,000 coconut farming families, besides developing two model coconut farms to demonstrate best practices.

Image: His Excellency the President, Maithripala Sirisena; Honourable Gamini Jayawickrama Perera; Honourable Anura Priyadarshana Yapa; Honourable P. Harrison; Honourable Ravi Karunanayake; His Excellency, Mr. Heinz Walker-Nederkoorn and Shivani Hegde, Managing Director for Nestlé Lanka laying the foundation stones. Photo: courtesy of Nestle Lanka.

