Dairy & Soy Products News

Ornua to acquire UK cheese ingredients firm FJ. Need

Published 26 January 2017

Irish dairy products firm Ornua has entered into an agreement to acquire the UK-based cheese ingredients company FJ. Need.

The acquisition is expected to enable Ornua to further strengthen its core businesses in Germany, North America and the UK.

Established over 40 years ago, F.J. Need is a family run cheese company that possesses heese cutting, grating and slicing facility, two cheese brands and a distribution fleet. 

F.J. Need’s competences are also expected to strengthen Ornua’s UK business’s capabilities in the post Brexit environment.

It supplies a comprehensive range of British and Irish cheese ingredients to the foodservice and food manufacturing sectors.

Ornua CEO Kevin Lane said: “This acquisition will be another important milestone in Ornua’s growth as a global supplier of quality dairy products.  We are buying an excellent family dairy business which allows us to significantly strengthen our presence in the UK ingredients sector. 

“The complementary nature of our customer bases and the potential to further scale the business makes this a strong fit for Ornua.  We are looking forward to working with Paul and Tracey Need to grow the business in the coming years.”

Currently, F.J Need’s cheese production facility produces 16,000 tonnes annually.

 The completion of the transaction is subject to UK competition approval.

In November last year, Ornua acquired a US dairy business CoreFX Ingredients from MCT Dairies for undisclosed sum.

Over the past two years, the company has invested in acquisitions and increased capital expenditure in Africa, China, Germany, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the UK and the US.

Image: Currently, F.J Need’s cheese production facility produces 16,000 tonnes annually. Photo: Courtesy of Suat Eman/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

