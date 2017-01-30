Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Dairy & Soy Products News

Saputo offers to buy remaining stake in Australian dairy Warrnambool

FBR Staff Writer Published 30 January 2017

Canadian dairy giant’s Saputo has offered to buy the remaining stake it doesn’t own in Victoria based Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory (WCB) in Australia, valuing the company at A$682m ($515m).

Currently, Saputo has a controlling stake in Warrnambool, of 88.02% through its subsidiary Saputo Dairy Australia. It has offered to take over the rest of the stake at A$8.8 ($6.6) per share in an all cash deal.

Warrnambool’s closing share price at the time of the bid announcement from Saputo was A$7.09 ($5.35) per share, offering a premium of 24.8% on its closing share price on Friday.

A statement filed with the Australian Stock Exchange by Saputo read: “There is very limited trading in WCB shares, meaning that this Offer is a rare opportunity and potential liquidity event for WCB shareholders who wish to exit their investment.”

Saputo further stated that there is a condition for its offer which is that during or by the end of the offer period, the acquirer should have a relevant stake of at least 90% of shares in Warrnambool.

The Canadian company revealed that it has already obtained an approval from Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) in this regard.

Closing date of the offer according to Saputo is likely to be around early March unless extended or changed in compliance with the Corporations Act.

Saputo had acquired the majority stake in Warrnambool Cheese and Butter in 2014 beating out competition from Murray Goulburn and Bega Cheese.

Warrnambool, which is among the largest dairy processors in Australia, is the dairy division in the country of the Montreal headquartered Saputo. The Victorian dairy company is into the production and distribution of various products like cheese, dairy ingredients and milk packages.

Warrnambool’s brands include Cracker Barrel, Coon, Great Ocean Road, Warrnambool Heritage, Sungold and others.

In May 2015, the Saputo subsidiary had acquired the everyday cheese business of Lion Dairy & Drinks for a price of A$137.5m ($107.3m).

Image: Saputo Head Office and Factory in Montreal. Photo: courtesy of Maryse Tremblay/Wikipedia.

