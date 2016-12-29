Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Dairy & Soy Products
Dairy & Soy Products News

Verka’s new dairy and ice cream plant begins operations in Punjab, India

FBR Staff Writer Published 29 December 2016

Indian dairy firm Verka has commenced operations at its new dairy and ice cream plant built with an investment of INR320m ($4.7m) in Punjab state.

Dubbed as the Verka Bathinda Dairy and located in Bathinda, the dairy and ice cream unit broke ground in April.

With an initial production capacity of 1,00,000 litres per day, the Verka Bathinda Dairy will be grown to a capacity of 2,00,000 litres per day, said the company.

The new plant would primarily fulfill the ice cream requirements of consumers in the region.

Verka chairman Amarjit Singh Sidhu said: "The project is worth INR320m ($4.7m) and INR220m ($2.2m) have been spent on this fully automated unit and the balance INR100m ($1.48m) has been spent on village level infrastructure for procuring milk from the farmers in Bathinda and Mansa districts so that quality of milk is maintained in the entire supply chain.

“This has resulted in enhanced milk procurement of 25% this year over last year. The project would help in value addition of milk which will help the Federation to pay more price to the farmers.”

Sidhu concluded that the new unit would open up job opportunities for the local youth.

The flagship brand of MILKFED (The Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation), Verka has a three tier system which includes milk producers cooperatives at the village level followed up by milk unions at the district level and a federation serving as an apex body at the state level.

As of now, Verka claims to have about 7,000 village milk producers’ cooperative societies, which in turn, collectively have more than 3,80,000 members.

Image: Indian Union Minister for Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal with MILKFED chairman Amarjit Singh Sidhu, and MILKFED MED Manjit Singh Brar. Photo courtesy of Verka.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Dairy & Soy Products
Processed Foods> Sweets & Desserts

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Dairy & Soy Food
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Ice Cream
Dairy & Soy Products News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neogen Europe - The People Behind Food Safety and Security The consistent and significant growth of Neogen Europe since the company was established 14 years ago has seen it become a leading supplier of innovative food safety products in Europe. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers Tetra Pak - Processing, Packaging and Aseptic Technology Together with our customers, we make food safe and available, everywhere. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers 3M Food Safety - Sample Preparation, Identification, Testing and Monitoring 3M Food Safety is a leading global manufacturer of innovative solutions that help the food and beverage industries optimise the quality and safety of their products to enable consumer protection. At every step, 3M is dedicated to providing solutions that help mitigate risk, improve operational efficiencies and impact the bottom line. We are committed to maximising product safety for consumers and protecting the reputation and brand of our customers. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers TIPPER TIE - Suppliers of Food Processing and Packaging Machines TIPPER TIE is a worldwide supplier of processing and packaging machines. A Dover company with a long history in the meat and poultry industries, TIPPER TIE is also active in baked goods, produce, nuts, food ingredients and pet food. Outside of food, the company is a trusted partner to manufacturers of packaged explosives, adhesives, sealants and other industrial products. Agri & Animal Products > Dairy & Soy Products > Suppliers

Dairy & Soy Products Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.