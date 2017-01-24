Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Dairy & Soy Products News

Yoplait introduces new Greek, Custard and Dippers yogurt lines

Published 24 January 2017

General Mills brand Yoplait has introduced new Greek, Custard and Dippers yogurt lines for the customers.

Yogurt fans are getting exactly what they've asked for this new year as Yoplait® is bringing back Yoplait Custard, a fan favorite from Yoplait's past.

The brand has also introduced two new products: Greek 100 Protein and Yoplait Dippers. All are now available in supermarkets and mass merchandisers across the country.

For several years, Yoplait fans have asked for the return of their beloved Custard Yogurt. It became clear that this insanely delicious yogurt had a special place in yogurt fans' hearts. This fan favorite is now back on shelves, and better than ever.

Now made with whole milk, Yoplait Custard has an unmistakable silky smooth, spoon-hugging texture, and is returning to shelves with a new look, no colors or flavors from artificial sources and no high fructose corn syrup.

New Yoplait Custard Yogurt flavors include Vanilla, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Lemon and Caramel.

To celebrate Yoplait Custard's launch, Yoplait will be surprising fans who asked for the product's return with over the top surprises in their hometowns, including a year's supply of Yoplait Custard Yogurt.

"We received many emails, phone calls, Tweets, Facebook posts, and other types of impassioned requests from fans asking us to bring back their beloved original Yoplait Custard Yogurt," said Priscilla Zee, Senior Marketing Manager for Yoplait.

"As a result of that amazing consumer passion, we decided to bring it back for those original fans like Whitney and now, a new generation of fans as well."

The new Yoplait Greek 100 Protein, now with 14-15 grams of protein and still 100 calories, has replaced Yoplait Greek 100 in the yogurt aisle. Greek yogurt fans can expect a thicker yogurt available in 20 flavors including Strawberry, Black Cherry and Peach.

Yoplait Greek 100 Protein contains no high fructose corn syrup, is made without colors or flavors from artificial sources, contains live and active cultures, and like all Yoplait yogurt, is made with milk from cows not treated with artificial growth hormones.

Also on shelves now is new Yoplait Dippers. A fun way to snack, this new product from Yoplait combines nonfat Greek yogurt with crunchy dippers, all wrapped up in one convenient package with no spoon required! Yoplait fans can now enjoy the following unique flavor combinations:

Vanilla Bean Greek Nonfat Yogurt + Honey Oat Crisps

Raspberry Chocolate Chunk Greek Nonfat Yogurt + Choco-Drizzled Pretzels

Caramelized Banana Greek Nonfat Yogurt + Choco-Drizzled Pretzels

Coffee Chocolate Chunk Greek Nonfat Yogurt + Cinnamon Crisps

Toasted Coconut Greek Nonfat Yogurt + Honey Oat Crisps

Chipotle Ranch Greek Nonfat Yogurt + Tortilla Chips

Furthering Yoplait's commitment to creating great-tasting yogurt everyone in the family can enjoy, Yoplait Custard, Yoplait Greek 100 Protein and Yoplait Dippers are now available nationwide in the yogurt aisle.

Yoplait Custard and Yoplait Greek 100 Protein both retail for $1. Yoplait Dippers retails for $1.79.

General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love.  Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Fiber One, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. 

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills employs approximately 38,000 people and generated fiscal 2016 worldwide consolidated net sales of US $16.6 billion, as well as another US $1.0 billion from joint-venture net sales.



Source: Company Press Release

